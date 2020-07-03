Sikh pilgrims in deadly Pakistan train crash

Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for 2,100 families



Outside a place of worship in a parking lot, a group of around 25 volunteers has made and distributed more than 2,100 food packages in just seven weeks. Guru Nanak Foundation of America has been organising 'Langar Sewa' at a drive-thru food distribution zone for past seven weeks. They are doing it in Silver Spring of Washington Metropolitan Area. It is organised every Sunday, wherein non-perishable food is given to people arriving there. While speaking to ANI, the representative of Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee for Guru Nanak Foundation of America, Ginny Ahluwalia said, "I thank all sevadars who have given their time. We are doing this food drive for everybody in this area that can drive up and gather weeks of non-perishable food." "The smile on their faces says it all," she added.

