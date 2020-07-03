Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sikh pilgrims in deadly Pakistan train crash

BBC News Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
At least 19 die as an express train hits a van carrying the pilgrims near the city of Lahore.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sikhs Sikhs Members of the Sikh religion

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant interim bail to convict Mahendra Yadav

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to former MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav, one of the co-convicts in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on grounds of..
IndiaTimes
Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for 2,100 families [Video]

Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for 2,100 families

Outside a place of worship in a parking lot, a group of around 25 volunteers has made and distributed more than 2,100 food packages in just seven weeks. Guru Nanak Foundation of America has been organising 'Langar Sewa' at a drive-thru food distribution zone for past seven weeks. They are doing it in Silver Spring of Washington Metropolitan Area. It is organised every Sunday, wherein non-perishable food is given to people arriving there. While speaking to ANI, the representative of Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee for Guru Nanak Foundation of America, Ginny Ahluwalia said, "I thank all sevadars who have given their time. We are doing this food drive for everybody in this area that can drive up and gather weeks of non-perishable food." "The smile on their faces says it all," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Pakistan ready to reopen Kartarpur corridor from Monday

 Islamabad: Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Sikh guru Maharaja..
WorldNews

Ready to reopen Kartarpur Sahib for all Sikh pilgrims on June 29: Pakistan

 Pakistan's Foreign Minister conveyed to the Indian side Pakistan's "readiness" to reopen the corridor.
DNA

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

India registers strong protest at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan

 Sources said that Pakistani forces have carried out 2432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces this year till now.
DNA

India conveys protest to Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB

 India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the LoC and the International Border with an aim..
IndiaTimes

First China, now Pakistan: How India's battling on two fronts

 Indian and Chinese troops remain deployed eyeball-to-eyeball along the country's northern boundary, the unmarked and contested Line of Actual Control, which saw..
IndiaTimes

India blacklists Pakistani organiser of Bollywood events in Houston

 The matter was raised by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale from Mumbai south-central constituency.
DNA

Lahore Lahore city in Punjab, Pakistan

At least three dead after gunmen attack Karachi stock exchange [Video]

At least three dead after gunmen attack Karachi stock exchange

Police officers have been examining the scene of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, after gunmen opened fire on the financial centre killing at least three people.Among the dead are two guards and a policeman, according to officials. Special police forces killed all four gunmen, who were armed with grenades and automatic rifles. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Karachi stock exchange is Pakistan’s largest and oldest stock exchange, incorporated today with the exchanges in Islamabad and Lahore.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash [Video]

Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash

Airbus A320 carrying nearly 100 people from Lahore crashes in Karachi's residential area, killing at least 30 people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:33Published
Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi [Video]

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached crash site for relief and rescue efforts.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Organic Meat Company: First Initial Public Offering Of FY21 From Pakistan – OpEd

Organic Meat Company: First Initial Public Offering Of FY21 From Pakistan – OpEd The Organic Meat Company Limited is set to go public with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and subsequent listing on Pakistan Stock Exchange. It is a processing...
Eurasia Review

PUBG ban in Pakistan: Players disappointed, Indian twitterati demand same from govt

 After the Central Government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, and Mi Community over national security concerns, India's neighbouring...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

19 dead as train hits bus carrying Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan

 LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger train crashed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan on Friday, killing at...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this