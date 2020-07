Washington Redskins undergoing 'thorough review' of team name Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Washington Redskins are undergoing a "thorough review" of their name. The team said Friday it has been talking to the NFL for weeks about the subject. In a statement, the team said recent events around the U.S. and feedback from the community prompted the formal review. 👓 View full article