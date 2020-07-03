Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eden-Monaro Byelection 2020

The Age Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The Eden-Monaro Byelection is expected to go down to the wire tonight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Man arrested over spam emails targeting Eden-Monaro candidates

 A Sydney man has been arrested after targeting voters in the Eden-Monaro byelection with offensive spam emails.
The Age Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldSBS

Eden-Monaro: the campaign that's had the lot, including a plague

 Few pundits are prepared to predict the result of Saturday's byelection, even if Labor has history on its side. This is a poll unlike any other.
The Age

Albanese says he has best candidate as Eden-Monaro goes down to the wire

 Labor leader Anthony Albanese says his party is coming from behind in Saturday's Eden-Monaro byelection.
The Age Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldSBS

Tweets about this

JamieTravers

Jamie Travers Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs casts her vote in the Eden-Monaro byelection. Polls close at 6pm 🗳️ @SBSNews #auspol https://t.co/bZkC7ZfWyw 41 seconds ago

AlphWilliams

Alpheus Williams RT @BethanyinCBR: I’m glad the AFP caught the guy that sent the vile emails about Kristy McBain. But I’d really like to know what his conne… 1 minute ago

AnaMilosevic7

Ana Milosevic Best wishes Kristy McBain! ✊✊✊✊✊✊✊✊❤️ https://t.co/ENx9F0GStk 1 minute ago

natashainoz

Natasha Moore RT @SatPaper: The ACCC handed its interim report on Murray–Darling Basin water markets to the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg. It has not yet be… 2 minutes ago

photosSMH

SMH Photography Voting is underway in the key Federal seat of Eden-Monaro. A seat that has seen ferocious bushfires and the usual h… https://t.co/3RQnEibn4S 2 minutes ago

Roblmcrob

MsMc RT @SatPaper: If there were not disappointing news in the government’s review of its JobKeeper program, Morrison would have happily release… 6 minutes ago

QuiteGuy7

BeatIt Liberal’s dirty trick. https://t.co/lPOHW1qHK0 9 minutes ago

Littlesparrow9

Little sparrow RT @vanbadham: So Labor’s @KristyMcBain has been targeted for the most disgusting spam harassment during the #EdenMonaro byelection & polic… 11 minutes ago