Eden-Monaro Byelection 2020

Jamie Travers Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs casts her vote in the Eden-Monaro byelection. Polls close at 6pm 🗳️ @SBSNews #auspol https://t.co/bZkC7ZfWyw 41 seconds ago Alpheus Williams RT @BethanyinCBR: I’m glad the AFP caught the guy that sent the vile emails about Kristy McBain. But I’d really like to know what his conne… 1 minute ago Ana Milosevic Best wishes Kristy McBain! ✊✊✊✊✊✊✊✊❤️ https://t.co/ENx9F0GStk 1 minute ago Natasha Moore RT @SatPaper: The ACCC handed its interim report on Murray–Darling Basin water markets to the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg. It has not yet be… 2 minutes ago SMH Photography Voting is underway in the key Federal seat of Eden-Monaro. A seat that has seen ferocious bushfires and the usual h… https://t.co/3RQnEibn4S 2 minutes ago MsMc RT @SatPaper: If there were not disappointing news in the government’s review of its JobKeeper program, Morrison would have happily release… 6 minutes ago BeatIt Liberal’s dirty trick. https://t.co/lPOHW1qHK0 9 minutes ago Little sparrow RT @vanbadham: So Labor’s @KristyMcBain has been targeted for the most disgusting spam harassment during the #EdenMonaro byelection & polic… 11 minutes ago