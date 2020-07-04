'I wouldn't like to touch politics with 10 feet bargepole': Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput family's accusations
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput's family was reportedly upset after Shekhar Suman held a press conference in Patna with the help of a political member and did not invite them for a viewpoint
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star arrived at Bandra police station on June 30. Actor Sanjana Sanghi was at the police station to record her statement. She was being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat on June 14. Mumbai...
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the family of Sheikh Waseem Bari in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore. Bari, the former district president of BJP's Bandipore unit, was murdered by terrorists..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published