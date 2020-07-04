Global  

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Top 11 Million

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Top 11 MillionCoronavirus cases have surpassed 11 million worldwide, as the outbreak continues to surge in several countries including the United States, where case numbers tallied their largest single day total, topping 57,000. Friday’s totals in the United States, reported by The Washington Post, marked the seventh record-breaking day of coronavirus cases in nine days. Cases are now rising in 40 out of the 50 U.S. states. The U.S. state of Florida reported 9,488 new cases Friday, a day after setting a new daily record with more than 10,000 cases. Florida said it has reached about 80 percent capacity of its hospital intensive care units while the state of...
 (CNN) As Americans head into a holiday weekend in the shadow of a ravaging coronavirus pandemic, some governors are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections. Coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns...

