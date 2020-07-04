Global  

Billy Graham, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass: Who Trump wants in the 'National Garden of American Heroes'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020
Trump's order says the "National Garden of American Heroism," should feature Harriet Tubman, Billy Graham and Frederick Douglass among others.
News video: Trump Announces National Garden

 President Donald Trump announced the construction of a "National Garden of American Heroes." The garden is meant to honor iconic figures through history. The executive order on the development listed at least 31 Americans who will be memorialized in a series of statues. The list included... Susan B....

July Fourth: Frederick Douglass found hope in our Declaration of Independence. So can we.

 These are trouble times and the American dream may still be a dream deferred. But the great promise of our founding documents is worth chasing after.
USATODAY.com

Could DC become the 51st state? Here's why is might not happen

 The House bill, aptly named "H.R. 51," would allow for the admission of a new state, called Washington, Douglass Commonwealth after Fredrick Douglass.
USATODAY.com

