Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah. Ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which left from the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan and crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon […]
