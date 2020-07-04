Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 3 days ago STREET SURVIVORS THE TRUE STORY OF THE LYNYRD SKYNYRD PLANE CRASH movie 02:36 STREET SURVIVORS THE TRUE STORY OF THE LYNYRD SKYNYRD PLANE CRASH movie trailer Plot synopsis: The movie centers on drummer Artimus Pyle's experience as a band member in Lynyrd Skynyrd and the tragically fateful day the plane they rented that crashed in the late evening in the swamps of Gillsburg...