Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

WorldNews Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on TwitterAmerican rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. "We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION." 27 PHOTOS Kanye West See Gallery Kanye West Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA -...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West to ‘run for US president’

Kanye West to ‘run for US president’ 00:40

 Kanye West has said he is running to become president of the United States. The rap superstar made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day, July 4.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West announces he will challenge Donald Trump for the US presidency

 Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism
SBS

Kanye West tweets he's running for president in 2020, Elon Musk offers 'full support'

 Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

To send a message to China, President Trump should visit Taiwan

 With the loss of Hong Kong to China, Trump should visit Taiwan to show that the U.S. is serious about advancing its interests and values in the region.
USATODAY.com

'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdown

 Joe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
USATODAY.com

Trump's powerful message of rage

 (CNN)Breathe easy, America. President Donald Trump's got this. A deadly pandemic is tearing through the country, but the statues are going to be all right. Trump..
WorldNews

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence..
IndiaTimes

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable" [Video]

Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"

Joe Biden has not selected a vice president for his 2020 campaign. He pledged to chose a woman for his ticket. Elizabeth Warren is campaigning hard to be Biden's running mate. But, a new poll of Democratic voters could be bad news for the senator. According to Fox News 19% found her to be a “not acceptable” choice, the highest negative rating of any of the 11 candidates listed. Her negative views rose among white voters.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls [Video]

US election: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why [Video]

The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why

In the United States, if one political party is doing well, it tends to publish polls that say so. And according to CNN, the Democratic party is publishing an awful lot of polls these days. Democratic and liberal aligned groups have put out 17 House polls taken in April or later. However, Republican-aligned groups have put out zip, zilch, nada. Zero. That's a very bad ratio for Republicans. It hasn't always been that way, though.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

The View From Waukesha

 The 29-year-old Democratic Party chairman in this key Wisconsin county has a plan for Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Beverly Hills, California Beverly Hills, California City in California

Carl Reiner, legendary comedian, actor, writer and director, dies at 98

 Carl Reiner, a television legend, has died at 98. Reiner was a writer, producer, director and actor who started with Sid Caesar’s comedy team and went on to..
WorldNews
Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At 98 [Video]

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At 98

Carl Reiner, the writer, actor, director and producer has died at age 98. His credits include "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The 2000-Year-Old Man." CNN reports that Carl's son, director Rob Reiner, announced his death in a tweet. "Last night my dad passed away," Rob Reiner wrote. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light." Carl Reiner died Monday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, his assistant Judy Nagy told Variety.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
BREAKING NEWS: Carl Reiner dies aged 98 [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Carl Reiner dies aged 98

Television comedy pioneer Carl Reiner has passed away, he died at his home in Beverly Hills on Monday night aged 98.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Oscar party Oscar party


California California State in the western United States

Californians near wildland fireproof their homes [Video]

Californians near wildland fireproof their homes

A community in northern California living in wildland works with officials to fireproof their homes as fire season returns in the warmer months. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
California Bans Singing In Church [Video]

California Bans Singing In Church

California continues to battle a spike in coronavirus cases. Business Insider reports California has banned people from singing or chanting in places of worship. Early in the virus battle California was praised for its successful early response. Now the state has recently experienced record-highs in new cases. On May 25, California started to allow churches to reopen with safety guidelines. This week, it updated its guidelines to advise against singing.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Second wave of virus closures wallops California restaurants

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homayoun Dariyani was training servers and cooks for his soon-to-open gourmet hamburger grill in March when California abruptly shut down..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for Independence Day wish, says 'America loves India' | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for Independence Day wish, says 'America loves India' | Oneindia News

In another display of bonhomie ahead of US presidential polls, US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published
President heading to Mt. Rushmore for holiday [Video]

President heading to Mt. Rushmore for holiday

The 2020 presidential election is exactly 4 months from today. Right now, President Trump and Former Vice-President Joe Biden continue taking jabs at each other ahead of the holiday weekend.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:58Published
There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo [Video]

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo

Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent...
WorldNews

2 dead after shooting at California distribution center

 RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — A man drove into a Northern California distribution center and started shooting at people Saturday afternoon, killing an employee and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

California takes step back from reopening amid virus surge

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — It was a simple family get-together; a wedding gathering. About 30 people went out to dinner. Half came down with the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this