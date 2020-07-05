Trump's powerful message of rage Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

(CNN)Breathe easy, America. President Donald (CNN)Breathe easy, America. President Donald Trump 's got this. A deadly pandemic is tearing through the country, but the statues are going to be all right. Trump swooped into the heartland on Friday and delivered this news, along with a message of rage at the foot of Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota . Ignoring the fact that nearly 130,000 Americans have already died from Covid-19 , with new cases topping 50,000 a day, he stoked fears of an "angry mob" engaged in "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history." In an address that could be called "American Carnage II" for following the emotional blueprint he laid out in his inaugural address, Trump declared that federal officers would be dispatched... 👓 View full article

