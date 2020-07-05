Global  

Trump's powerful message of rage

Sunday, 5 July 2020
Trump's powerful message of rage(CNN)Breathe easy, America. President Donald Trump's got this. A deadly pandemic is tearing through the country, but the statues are going to be all right. Trump swooped into the heartland on Friday and delivered this news, along with a message of rage at the foot of Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota. Ignoring the fact that nearly 130,000 Americans have already died from Covid-19, with new cases topping 50,000 a day, he stoked fears of an "angry mob" engaged in "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history." In an address that could be called "American Carnage II" for following the emotional blueprint he laid out in his inaugural address, Trump declared that federal officers would be dispatched...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Reportedly Flew into Rage When He Was Briefed on Negative Russian Intelligence, So Officials Stopped Briefing Him

Trump Reportedly Flew into Rage When He Was Briefed on Negative Russian Intelligence, So Officials Stopped Briefing Him 00:50

 A new report alleges that President Trump became so angry about intelligence involving Russia, that officials would just stop bringing it up. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews

To send a message to China, President Trump should visit Taiwan

 With the loss of Hong Kong to China, Trump should visit Taiwan to show that the U.S. is serious about advancing its interests and values in the region.
USATODAY.com

'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdown

 Joe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
USATODAY.com

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence..
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event [Video]

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump visits Mount Rushmore

 About 7,500 people were selected to attend South Dakota’s Mount...
WorldNews

International travel policies add caveats for Covid

 VISAKHAPATNAM: Though international flights are yet to resume, several travel insurance companies have designed packages that cover medical and hospitalisation..
WorldNews

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates despite negative Covid-19 test

 Ghana's president has gone into self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for Covid-19, the government said, after one of..
WorldNews
G Kishan Reddy, CM Kejriwal visits DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi [Video]

G Kishan Reddy, CM Kejriwal visits DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited DRDO-built COVID Hospital near Air Force Station in Delhi on July 05. CM Arvind Kejriwal also visited the COVID hospital. Speaking on it, CM Kejriwal said, "For now, there is no scarcity of hospital beds, we have over 15,000 beds out of which 5300 are occupied. There is a paucity of ICU beds. If there is any spike in COVID cases, these ICU beds are very critical for us." The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

NHS to launch online coronavirus rehab service

 The NHS is to launch a new online Covid-19 rehabilitation service as thousands warn they continue to suffer debilitating symptoms months after contracting the..
Independent

Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor Covid-19 quarantine

 Jordan began putting electronic bracelets Saturday on travellers who have recently arrived in the kingdom to ensure that they observe home-quarantine against the..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ [Video]

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM)..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change [Video]

Trump Lashes Out Over Princeton Name Change

President Trump on Monday reacted to the news that Princeton University is removing Woodrow Wilson’s name from its policy school due to the former president’s promotion of “racist thinking and..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published
Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning [Video]

Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning

Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning The micro-blogging site has used the new warning message for the first time after Trump shared a video of a black child running away from a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:48Published

Coronavirus outbreak: Woman, son denied entry into Telangana village

 A woman and her son had to spend three days at a bus station outside a village in Telangana's Kamareddy district as people denied them entry fearing they may be...
Mid-Day

Spain locks down county of 2 lakh due to rise in COVID-19

 Authorities in northeastern Spain on Saturday ordered the lockdown of a county around the city of Lleida due to worrying outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus. Catalan...
Mid-Day Also reported by •allAfrica.com

Pakistan foreign minister moved to Rawalpindi for Covid-19 treatment, China wishes him speedy recovery

 A day earlier, Qureshi announced he tested positive for Covid-19 and had gone into isolation. "This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined...
IndiaTimes


