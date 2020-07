Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body. With jaw-dropping drives and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes Sunday for his first victory of the season and sixth overall. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club, birdieing four of […]