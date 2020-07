News24.com | Bryson DeChambeau delivers down the stretch to claim 6th PGA Tour win Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Bryson DeChambeau held off overnight leader Matthew Wolff down the stretch Sunday, firing a final-round 65 to capture the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes. 👓 View full article

