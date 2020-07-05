Global  

A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California police say

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Police are looking for two white people who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem

Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem 00:29

 Artists will spend the weekend putting the finishing touches on Harlem's Black Lives Matter street mural.

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Harry says change is coming during equal rights discussion alongside Meghan [Video]

Harry says change is coming during equal rights discussion alongside Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined young leaders to discuss fairness, justice and equal rights, with Harry telling them: "There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head."Harry and Meghan both took part in the Queen's Commonwealth Trust video call, which formed one of the network's weekly sessions set up in response to the growing Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality?

 Darnella Frazier's video was far from the first viral footage to document police brutality. In 2016, Philando Castile died after being shot by police in his car...
WorldNews

Black Lives Matter in rural England

 Khady Gueye received threats for trying to support Black Lives Matter in rural Gloucestershire.
BBC News

California California State in the western United States

California has 5 of the top 20 most gentrified US cities, topped by San Francisco-Oakland, study shows. Here's the list.

 A new study ranked the 20 most gentrified U.S. cities during a five-year period ending in 2017, with San Francisco-Oakland at No. 1. Here's the list.
 
USATODAY.com

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews

Martinez, California Martinez, California City in California, United States


Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

A Tennessee dog becomes Fourth of July hero, helps alert owner to a house fire next door

 "Roux" began frantically barking at the door. There was a fire at the neighbor's — a blaze started by consumer fireworks, according to fire officials.
USATODAY.com
Hilary Duff slams Independence Day revellers for not wearing masks [Video]

Hilary Duff slams Independence Day revellers for not wearing masks

Hilary Duff has expressed exasperation at people not following social distancing practices or wearing masks in public.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs [Video]

Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs

Neil Young has stated he is 'not OK' with Donald Trump using his songs at his Fourth of July weekend event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations [Video]

Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations

The US celebrated Independence Day as coronavirus cases pass 2.8 million.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:32Published

