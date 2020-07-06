Global  

Trudeau turns down White House invitation amid pandemic

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down a White House invitation to celebrate the new regional free trade agreement in Washington with U.S President Donald Trump and and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Trump and López Obrador are due to meet Wednesday Washington, but Trudeau spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said Monday that […]
News video: Bill McCollum weighs in on the House Judiciary Committee investigation of White House influence over the Justice Department

Bill McCollum weighs in on the House Judiciary Committee investigation of White House influence over the Justice Department 09:01

 Former Congressman Bill McCollum (R-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss the House Judiciary Committee investigation of White House influence over the Justice Department.

