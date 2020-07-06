|
Trudeau turns down White House invitation amid pandemic
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down a White House invitation to celebrate the new regional free trade agreement in Washington with U.S President Donald Trump and and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Trump and López Obrador are due to meet Wednesday Washington, but Trudeau spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said Monday that […]
