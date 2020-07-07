|
Pompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
(Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. "I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Mike Pompeo welcomes India’s ban on appsUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed India’s ban on certain Chinese apps that he said “can serve as appendages of Chinese Communist..
IndiaTimes
Pompeo defends response to Russian bounty reportsMike Pompeo defended the administration's response to the intelligence assessments that suggested Russia had offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in..
USATODAY.com
Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says U.S. knee on Iran’s neckNEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this