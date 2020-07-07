Global  

Pompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Pompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok(Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. "I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald...
