Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High CourtJohnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence kicks off on Tuesday. The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked Ms Heard, 34, during their relationship, which he strenuously denies. In an April 2018 column, The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton asked how Harry Potter author JK Rowling could be “genuinely happy” Mr Depp had been cast in the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off franchise despite the allegations by Ms Heard....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp's libel claim against The Sun to go ahead this week

Johnny Depp's libel claim against The Sun to go ahead this week 01:21

 Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun newspaper over allegations he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard will go ahead this week, following a High Court ruling.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp has arrived at the high court in London for the start of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp's libel case begins and more news you need to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Johnny Depp's case against The Sun to begin at High Court

 The Hollywood star is suing the newspaper over a story saying he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.
BBC News

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial [Video]

Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial

Johnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun newspaper.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

News UK News UK British newspaper publisher and wholly owned subsidiary of the American mass media conglomerate News Corp


J. K. Rowling J. K. Rowling English novelist

Harry Potter fan sites distance themselves from JK Rowling over transgender comments

 Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites have distanced themselves from JK Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues. Websites The Leaky Cauldron and..
WorldNews

Lloyd Russell-Moyle: Labour MP apologises after accusing JK Rowling of using her history of abuse in transgender row

 A Labour MP has apologised "unreservedly" after accusing JK Rowling of using her history of sexual abuse as a justification for discriminating against..
Independent
Courtney Act blasts JK Rowling for comments about trans women [Video]

Courtney Act blasts JK Rowling for comments about trans women

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, former 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner Courtney Act has blasted J.K. Rowling over her recent comments about trans women.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 02:47Published

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Hollywood star works in UK shop to learn accent

 Actress Beanie Feldstein came to Wolverhampton to prepare for a role in the film How To Build A Girl.
BBC News

No, I’m Not Building Anything on Ethereum: Elon Musk Denies Rumors

 A year after the famous Hollywood actor William Shatner tweeted that Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin were deciding what to build on Ethereum, the Tesla CEO refuted..
WorldNews
Hollywood stars who started as child actors [Video]

Hollywood stars who started as child actors

Hollywood stars who started as child actors

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:40Published

Dan Wootton Dan Wootton New Zealand journalist


Nigerian naira Nigerian naira Currency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Minamata Film - Clip wit Johnny Depp [Video]

Minamata Film - Clip wit Johnny Depp

Minamata Film - Clip wit Johnny Depp - Plot synopsis: War photographer W. Eugene Smith travels back to Japan where he documents the devastating effect of mercury poisoning in coastal..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:57Published
Johnny Depp signs up for animated series [Video]

Johnny Depp signs up for animated series

Johnny Depp is to lead the cast of 'Puffins', an animated mobile-first short-form series.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Johnny Depp dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for virtual visit to children's hospital [Video]

Johnny Depp dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for virtual visit to children's hospital

Johnny Depp dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for a virtual visit to Queensland Children's Hospital, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this

PaulNez

Paul Nezandonyi RT @Inforrm: Johnny Depp's reputation on line as libel trial set to begin https://t.co/5bYIqPPp26 7 minutes ago

NicoleSettemio

Nicoletta Settemio “The legal drama, scheduled to run for three weeks, is being spaced out across five courts in the Royal Courts of J… https://t.co/nga15YHnZr 9 minutes ago

thejournal_ie

TheJournal.ie Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper is set to begin in the UK High Court today https://t.co/F2fGj9KiFh 20 minutes ago

e_phemera

e_phemera Ruptly is live outside the High Court in London on Tuesday, July 7, as the actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are ex… https://t.co/BBiSThJkLO 20 minutes ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz Veilor RT @guardian: Johnny Depp's reputation on line as libel trial set to begin https://t.co/P5erc57Wqk 25 minutes ago

MenendezRand

Robert Rand 'Courtroom accusations include claims that Heard had “two extra-marital affairs” with Elon Musk and the actor James… https://t.co/F2wCY5xtNi 29 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Johnny Depp's reputation on line as libel trial set to begin https://t.co/1KTgWx73VI https://t.co/VZd8nV4zyh 32 minutes ago

YouDidNotExist

𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐦 ☆∴｡ Source: https://t.co/vbVaXkUej4 32 minutes ago