Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence kicks off on Tuesday. The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked Ms Heard, 34, during their relationship, which he strenuously denies. In an April 2018 column, The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton asked how Harry Potter author JK Rowling could be “genuinely happy” Mr Depp had been cast in the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off franchise despite the allegations by Ms Heard....
