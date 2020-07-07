USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () The United States of America has decided to not allow international students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online. The Donald Trump administration has taken the decision to contain the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The modifications to temporary exemptions for nonimmigrant students issued only for the fall 2020 semester. The new move would affect thousands of...
Congress accused the Modi government of failing to protect the rights of students in the US, H1B visa holders and Indian expats in Kuwait. Congress said that while the Modi government claims that India's standing in the world has improved, the latest decisions by US and Kuwait expose the failed...
[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.
[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Thursday said his agency will not revise its guidelines for reopening schools despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, instead his agency will provide 'additional reference documents' to aid communities. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter. Colette Luke has more.
[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.
A two-person team from the World Health Organization is traveling to China to address the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to Science Magazine, the epidemiologist and animal health expert are unlikely to come home with answers. The mystery of the virus’ origins has become a political powder keg and the subject of countless conspiracy theories. Chinese officials have reported conducting tests for SARS-CoV-2 at the Wuhan seafood market but what they found remains sketchy.
According to a new study by the team of researchers from Rutgers, asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting COVID-19 or influence its severity. The recent research was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. According to Reynold A Panettieri Jr, a pulmonary critical care physician and director of the Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science and co-author of the paper, Panettieri discusses what we know about asthma and inflammation and the important questions that still need to be answered. Since the news has focused our attention on the effects of COVID-19 on people in vulnerable populations, those with asthma may become hyper-vigilant about personal hygiene and social distancing. Social distancing could improve asthma control since people who are self-quarantined are also not as exposed to seasonal triggers that include allergens or respiratory viruses. There is also evidence that people are being more attentive to taking their asthma medication during the pandemic, which can contribute to overall health. Inhaled corticosteroids, which are commonly used to protect against asthma attacks, also may reduce the ability of the virus to establish an infection. However, studies have shown that steroids may decrease the body's immune response and worsen the inflammatory response. Steroids also have been shown to delay the clearing of the SARS and MERS virus -- similar to SARS-CoV-2- from the respiratory tract and thus may worsen COVID-19 outcomes.Future studies should address whether inhaled steroids in patients with asthma or allergies increase or decrease the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection and whether these effects are different depending on the steroid type. However, older people with asthma who also have high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease may have similar instances of COVID-19 as non-asthmatics with those conditions.
Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August. This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease. The disease itself is caused by the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 reports Gizmodo. An estimated 8,000 incarcerated individuals could be released by the end of next month. This measure is meant to create space to allow prisons to better implement safety protocols.
Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium (abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption), brain inflammation, stroke, and nerve damage, a new study has revealed. The study led by the research team at University College London (UCL) and University College London Hospitals (UCLH) was published in the journal Brain. It identified one rare and sometimes fatal inflammatory condition, known as ADEM, which appears to be increasing in prevalence due to the pandemic. Some patients in the study did not experience severe respiratory symptoms, and the neurological disorder was the first and main presentation of COVID-19. The virus causing COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, was not detected in the cerebrospinal brain fluid of any of the patients tested, suggesting the virus did not directly attack the brain to cause the neurological illness. Further research is needed to identify why patients were developing these complications. In some patients, the researchers found evidence that the brain inflammation was likely caused by an immune response to the disease, suggesting that some neurological complications of COVID-19 might come from the immune response rather than the virus itself.
