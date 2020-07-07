Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok pulling out of Hong Kong after China law controversy

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
TikTok pulling out of Hong Kong after China law controversyByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok will pull its viral video app from Hong Kong’s mobile stores in coming days, becoming the first internet service to withdraw after Beijing enacted sweeping powers to crack down on national security threats. That announcement came after internet giants from Facebook Inc. to Google and Twitter Inc. voiced opposition to national security legislation that grants the Hong Kong government sweeping powers to police the online and public spheres. TikTok, which has insisted it operates independently of Beijing despite its Chinese ownership, may be able to argue the withdrawal is a move to escape requests to censor content or share user data. But its retreat could also benefit...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law 01:21

 TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy. The legislation passed the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by a...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ByteDance ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

Explained: The India-China spat, TikTok derailed [Video]

Explained: The India-China spat, TikTok derailed

A historic conflict between India and China has derailed a $1 billion India expansion plan of TikTok’s owner ByteDance. Megan Revell explains what you need to know about the spat between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:41Published

Chinese apps ban: TikTok's parent company may lose $6 Billion

 China-based ByteDance could face a loss of USD 6 Billion following the Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including wildly popular TikTok.
DNA
TikTok owner ByteDance side-steps China -sources [Video]

TikTok owner ByteDance side-steps China -sources

The parent company of short video app TikTok is taking steps to distance the business from China at a time of rising global tensions, several people told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests [Video]

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests

Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

AP Top Stories July 7 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 7th: Georgia activates National Guard; Coronavirus closes California capitol; Protests in Indiana over alleged assault of..
USATODAY.com
Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online [Video]

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online

Scores of colorful posters and shelves of books may soon disappear from the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong, which is dedicated to documenting the events which took place that fateful day in 1989 at Tiananmen Square. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27Published

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Apple iOS 14: Apps that may be still ‘spying’ on you and the ones who have stopped

 Apple iOS 14 is becoming an embarrassment for big names in the app industry as it continues to expose apps that secretly access the universal clipboard. TikTok..
WorldNews

TikTok to exit Hong Kong market ‘within days’

 The move by the short-form video app comes after China imposed its new security law on the city.
BBC News

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom" [Video]

Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom"

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Hong Kong schools told to remove books that violate new law as police powers extended

 Hong Kong (CNN)Schools in Hong Kong have been told that they must remove books and teaching materials that could violate the sweeping national security law that..
WorldNews

Beijing reports zero virus cases for first time since new outbreak

 Beijing's health commission said on Tuesday it detected only one asymptomatic case the previous day, which China does not include in its confirmed cases counts...
WorldNews

Uighur activist groups move International Criminal Court against China on charges of genocide

 Uighur exiles urged the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate Beijing for genocide and crimes against humanity, the first attempt to use..
WorldNews

Facebook, Inc. Facebook, Inc. American social media and technology company

Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash [Video]

Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations protesting the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody, a partial concession to critics. Conway G. Gittens has the story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
Facebook to permanently embrace remote work [Video]

Facebook to permanently embrace remote work

Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday, accelerating the tech sector's geographic diversification away from its home in Silicon Valley. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Google Google American technology company

Hong Kong: Facebook, Google and Twitter among firms 'pausing' police help

 Twitter and Telegram also put a halt to processing data requests, but Apple has not commented.
BBC News

Bitcoin’s mass adoption is still a dream, reveals data

 The mass adoption of bitcoin or cryptocurrencies is yet to be achieved, according to several metrics tracked by The Block Research. Google searches for..
WorldNews
Google Stadia Supporting Wireless Controller on Android Phones [Video]

Google Stadia Supporting Wireless Controller on Android Phones

The streaming gaming platform is continuing to roll out new features.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing [Video]

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:25Published
For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone [Video]

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong [Video]

Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong

China's imposition of the new National Security Law for Hong Kong has led to a barrage of criticism. The US house of representatives approved sanctions that aim to penalise banks that do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Yotta Infrastructure opens Asia’s Largest Tier IV Certified Data Center – Yotta NM1 at Navi Mumbai

 Read Article Yotta Infrastructure has inaugurated India’s largest data center building, Yotta NM1, in a virtual event in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray–...
CRN

Sites block HK from user data, PPP loans, day trading dangers

 Internet companies say they will temporarily block Hong Kong authorities from accessing user data
FT.com Also reported by •Coindesk

Why race-based data collection by police could play a role in reform debate

 As the Black Lives Matter movement spreads across Canada, the conversation around police accountability and reform has grown, including a rising interest in...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

pcaversaccio

Pascal Marco Caversaccio Not really a surprise: the mass adoption of #bitcoin and #cryptocurrencies has yet to be achieved, according to sev… https://t.co/XasvHdjBk2 4 hours ago

CBMwithRP

CBM RT @TheBlock__: ICYMI: Bitcoin's mass adoption is still a dream, reveals data https://t.co/6DFnUTWmRQ 10 hours ago

TheRealRichL124

Richard L @CryptoMagnetdsm Yea but I still don't see mass adoption yet. You're not worried about Libra coin stealing the show from Bitcoin? 10 hours ago

TheBlock__

The Block ICYMI: Bitcoin's mass adoption is still a dream, reveals data https://t.co/6DFnUTWmRQ 11 hours ago

BigCohoo

₿⚡gCohooNah Hodl meme alone will bring #Bitcoin to mass adoption if it only succeeds as a store of value then it still succeede… https://t.co/enCcZaZtV4 15 hours ago

BrizendineSean

Sean Brizendine RT @TheBlock__: Bitcoin's mass adoption is still a dream, reveals data https://t.co/6DFnUTWmRQ 16 hours ago

AFTvitaliy

AFT Dispatch Bitcoin’s mass adoption is still a dream, reveals data https://t.co/mI5wB59Lsv #YahooFinance #Traffic… https://t.co/5AIaOgCBL5 17 hours ago

sourav21maha

Sourav Mahapatra RT @QuotidianM: "The mass adoption of #Bitcoin & #cryptocurrencies has yet to be achieved ..." - @TheBlock__" GOOD! Dominance isn't set in… 17 hours ago