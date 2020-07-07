Global  
 

Things That You Can Buy With 1 BitcoinAdvertisment Do you invest in bitcoins? Are you searching for what are the things that you can buy with 1 bitcoin? Well, if you have these above questions then you have arrived at the right place! Bitcoin investment can be your best investment because you can earn lots of passive income with it. Bitcoin is a digital currency that is becoming popular day by day. It is because the transactions are made via blockchain technology which makes the transactions safe and secure. On the other hand, there is a zero-processing fee for the transactions because no third parties are involved in the procedure. You want the latest news about Crypto? Then follow us on Google News! Your transactions will be...
Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam [Video]

Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam

High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings, were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The Tesla CEO's account issued a strange tweet at 4:17 pm ET this afternoon reading, The tweet also contained a bitcoin address, presumably one associated with the hacker's crypto wallet. The tweet was then deleted and replaced by another one more plainly laying out the fake promotion. It read before also getting deleted. Bill Gates tweet was similar to Elon Musk's and with identical BTC address. It was also later deleted. Both accounts are continuing to post new tweets promoting the scam almost as fast as they are deleted. Shortly after the initial wave of tweets, the accounts of Apple, Uber, and Kanye West have also been hacked and are promoting the show widespread the operation is, but it appears to be affecting major companies and extremely high-profile individuals. Popular crypto Twitter accounts, including those of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' Gemini cryptocurrency exchange and widely used wallet app Coinmbase, were also compromised. Twitter says it is investigating the issue. The company's shares declined 2.3% post market.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now [Video]

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden. The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests to people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin. The tweets said they would double the payment in return.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Elon Musk and Bill Gates 'hacked' in apparent Bitcoin scam

 Posts appear on several major Twitter accounts requesting transfers in the cryptocurrency.
BBC News

Russian Activists Use Bitcoin, and the Kremlin Doesn’t Like It

 MOSCOW — No government can stop bitcoin transactions, which suggests the cryptocurrency is an ideal way for dissidents and activists to raise funds. This..
WorldNews

Apple iOS 14: Apps that may be still ‘spying’ on you and the ones who have stopped

 Apple iOS 14 is becoming an embarrassment for big names in the app industry as it continues to expose apps that secretly access the universal clipboard. TikTok..
WorldNews

Global Blockchain Gurus to explore the future of Blockchain and Crypto in Asia

 World Blockchain Summit is geared up to gather the most influential voices in the global blockchain and crypto community this July. Having hosted multiple..
WorldNews

NetCents teams up with crypto fintech company to utilize US$1.4 billion credit facility

 NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (OTCQB:NTTCF) announced Friday that it has partnered with fintech firm Bison Digital LLC to use its flow of merchant orders as a...
Proactive Investors

Seychelles-Based Bitcoin Transfers Continue to Gain Dominance, Analysts Find

Seychelles-Based Bitcoin Transfers Continue to Gain Dominance, Analysts Find Crystal Blockchain reports that crypto transfers in the Republic of Seychelles keep growing as regulatory pressure increases for the G-20.
The Cointelegraph

Blockchain Bites: Crypto’s Bailout Millions, Brazil’s Binance Ban, Lightning’s Bug

 Crypto firms received at least $30 million in government-backed loans, Brazil bans Binance's derivatives trading and Mercedes Benz' parent tests blockchain.
Coindesk


