Brazil corporations urge action on illegal logging in Amazon

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of Brazilian corporations are calling for a crackdown on illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest, expressing their concerns in a letter Tuesday to the vice president, who heads the government’s council on that region. The letter to Gen. Hamilton Mourão said the country’s business interests are being hurt by […]
Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns [Video]

Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns

Environmentalists in Brazil are denouncing an acceleration of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest that they say is directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44

