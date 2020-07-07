Brazil corporations urge action on illegal logging in Amazon
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of Brazilian corporations are calling for a crackdown on illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest, expressing their concerns in a letter Tuesday to the vice president, who heads the government’s council on that region. The letter to Gen. Hamilton Mourão said the country’s business interests are being hurt by […]
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of Brazilian corporations are calling for a crackdown on illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest, expressing their concerns in a... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times