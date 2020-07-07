|
Blackout Day 2020: Economic protest encourages supporting Black-owned businesses
Blackout Day comes amid calls for social justice and racial equality.
Blackout Day Digital social campaign occurring on a seasonal basis
Blackout Day economic protest encourages shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses Tuesday, boycott othersJuly 7 is Blackout Day, a "day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends a dollar" outside of Black-owned businesses.
