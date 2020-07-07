Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blackout Day 2020: Economic protest encourages supporting Black-owned businesses

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Blackout Day comes amid calls for social justice and racial equality.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Blackout day

Blackout day 00:18

 Today people are encouraged to only buy from black-owned businesses through an economic protest called Blackout Day. The movement started in 2015 as a way to highlight the racial wealth gap.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Blackout Day Blackout Day Digital social campaign occurring on a seasonal basis

Blackout Day economic protest encourages shoppers to buy only from Black-owned businesses Tuesday, boycott others

 July 7 is Blackout Day, a "day of solidarity in America where not one Black person in America spends a dollar" outside of Black-owned businesses.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SoCal Residents Support Black-Owned Businesses For Blackout Day 2020 [Video]

SoCal Residents Support Black-Owned Businesses For Blackout Day 2020

The day is meant to show the economic power of Black Americans by encouraging them to not spend any money on Tuesday, except at Black-owned businesses.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:08Published
Consumers Participate In 'Blackout Tuesday' To Support Black-Owned Businesses [Video]

Consumers Participate In 'Blackout Tuesday' To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Many consumers are participating in a national economic protest Tuesday called Blackout Tuesday. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
'Blackout Day' Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest [Video]

'Blackout Day' Calls For Shoppers To Participate In Economic Protest

Shoppers are being asked to send a message from the checkout counter on Tuesday during what has been dubbed "Blackout Day."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Blackout Day 2020: Economic protest encourages supporting Black-owned businesses

 Blackout Day comes amid calls for social justice and racial equality.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this