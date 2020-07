Jessica RT @reviewjournal: She became a household name in 1996 when she was caught having sexual relations with her 12-year-old student. https://t.… 49 seconds ago Nicole R Little RT @smartstatistic: Mary Kay Letourneau- Repeatedly raped her 6th grade STUDENT who was TROUBLED and needed extra attention. She was his m… 5 minutes ago twitbituaries Mary Kay Letourneau, Teacher Who Raped Student and Then Married Him, Dies at 58 - https://t.co/wxdHWc6OKy (NY Times) 6 minutes ago Ashlie D. Stevens Fixed another: "Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped her 12-year-old student, dead of cancer at 58" https://t.co/pBjgIirwH6 10 minutes ago The Bell "Mary Kay Letourneau, Teacher Who Raped Student and Then Married Him, Dies at 58" by BY DANIEL VICTOR via NYT https://t.co/M2VBIcq6Uq 14 minutes ago Azi™ Mary Kay Letourneau, a one-time teacher who became a tabloid fixture in the late 1990s after she raped a 13-year-ol… https://t.co/2oIVynvow4 15 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Mary Kay Letourneau, Teacher Convicted of Raping Her Student, Dies at 58 https://t.co/KkTzPxZrn1 via… https://t.co/OsKcORtene 15 minutes ago WSFM 101.7 Letourneau was a 34-year-old teacher when she had a sexual encounter with her student, 12-year-old Vili Fualaau. https://t.co/otOH6jZc44 16 minutes ago