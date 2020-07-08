|
|
|
Mary Kay Letourneau: Teacher who married boy she raped dies at 58
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Mary Kay Letourneau had two children with Vili Fualaau, both conceived when he was under 15.
|
|
|
|