Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mary Kay Letourneau: Teacher who married boy she raped dies at 58

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Mary Kay Letourneau had two children with Vili Fualaau, both conceived when he was under 15.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mary Kay Letourneau Mary Kay Letourneau American teacher convicted of statutory rape


Related news from verified sources

Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher arrested for an affair with her 13-year-old student, has died of cancer

 Mary Kay Letourneau, the Seattle teacher who went to prison for her illegal relationship with her student, died of cancer late Monday, according to her former...
CTV News

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, has died, report says

 Letourneau, who was 58, died of Stage 4 cancer.
Seattle Times

Mary Kay Letourneau was convicted of raping her student but ended up marrying him

Mary Kay Letourneau was convicted of raping her student but ended up marrying him Mary Kay Letourneau, who was convicted of raping her student and then later marrying him, has died at age 58.She lost her battle with cancer, her lawyer David...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this