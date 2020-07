You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak



A restaurant owner in Thailand claims they are suing the US for causing the coronavirus outbreak. Sawet Wianthong, a lawyer in Chiang Mai province, revealed to the press on June 27 that he has been.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:28 Published 4 days ago No fines for Florida businesses after months of virus rules



Florida businesses were one step closer to a Rebound Friday, as phase two began in the state. Virus protections were loosening further after nearly three months of restrictions. But who’s been.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:14 Published on June 5, 2020 Is The Tide Turning On Keyword Blocking? IAB’s Cohen Hopes So



The fundamental dichotomy of the COVID-19 pandemic - booming traffic but declining ad revenue - threw publishers into a quandary. But, little by little, organizations seem to be making headway on.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:04 Published on June 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and...

SeattlePI.com 13 hours ago





Tweets about this