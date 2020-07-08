Sheriff: Georgia man charged in S. Carolina club shooting
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a South Carolina club during the July 4th weekend, authorities said. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent […]
