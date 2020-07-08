Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sheriff: Georgia man charged in S. Carolina club shooting

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a South Carolina club during the July 4th weekend, authorities said. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, of Athens, Georgia, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder, seven counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WMGT - Published
News video: Authorities searching for murder suspect in Hawkinsville homicide

Authorities searching for murder suspect in Hawkinsville homicide

 The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Hawkinsville man suspected of killing another man.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ahmaud Arbery Killing Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime [Video]

Ahmaud Arbery Killing Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime

Ahmaud Arbery Killing Is Being Investigated as Federal Hate Crime According to the attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the U.S. Justice Department is conducting the investigation of his death as..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Third suspect charged with murder of unarmed black jogger [Video]

Third suspect charged with murder of unarmed black jogger

Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, on Friday said that William Bryan was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:29Published

Tweets about this

WiseOldQueen

Wise Old Queen RT @11AliveNews: Sheriff: Georgia man charged in South Carolina club shooting https://t.co/Iz3cZ4mu2V 22 hours ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News Sheriff: Georgia man charged in South Carolina club shooting https://t.co/Iz3cZ4mu2V 1 day ago

blossomdai

Blossom Dailey "Sheriff: Georgia Man Charged in S. Carolina Club Shooting" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/g9e6W66i9q 3 days ago

mlp7777

LINDA PIRRONE Sheriff: Georgia man charged in S. Carolina club shooting: https://t.co/fgLItzJ86o via @AOL 3 days ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @oanow: A Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a South Carolina club during the July 4th weekend, auth… 3 days ago

foreverkath62

foreverkath62 RT @Nightline: A Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a South Carolina club during the July 4th weekend,… 3 days ago

Nightline

Nightline A Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a South Carolina club during the July 4th… https://t.co/se4uCbAvAu 3 days ago

oanow

Opelika-Auburn News A Georgia man was arrested and accused of fatally shooting two people in a South Carolina club during the July 4th… https://t.co/UujDoKCebS 3 days ago