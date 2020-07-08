Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sri Lanka for the first time records birth of twin elephant calves

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Sri Lanka for the first time records birth of twin elephant calvesAccording to various research papers, elephants are less than one per cent likely to give birth to twins. It's even less likely both calves survive into...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Sri Lanka rangers spot possible elephant twins in rare moment

Sri Lanka rangers spot possible elephant twins in rare moment 03:54

 A pair of baby elephants feeding with their mother has been spotted at a National Park in Sri Lanka, sparking speculation that they could be a rare set of twins. Footage from Minneriya National Park on July 7, shows a pair of young tuskers, who rangers estimate is three to four-weeks-old, feeding...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

Sri Lanka election body mulls delaying polls due to coronavirus [Video]

Sri Lanka election body mulls delaying polls due to coronavirus

Snap parliamentary election was delayed previously because of lockdown, but opposition urges holding them soon.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

England v West Indies: Dom Sibley lost 12kg after 'wake-up call'

 Opener Dom Sibley says he "felt self-conscious about my physique and my weight" on England's aborted tour of Sri Lanka.
BBC News
Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 Sri Lankan fishermen in Chennai [Video]

Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 Sri Lankan fishermen in Chennai

Indian Coast Guard rescued six Sri Lankan fishermen by a merchant vessel YM Summit from 170 nautical miles east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The rescue operation was coordinated by Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Mumbai and Chennai on July 05 morning. The merchant vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, at about 07:15 am on 05 Jul 2020, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai. The master transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which was timely shared with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination. MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for safe rescue of the survivors. The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days. MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return to home.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Calf being born shows the miracle of birth on the farm [Video]

Calf being born shows the miracle of birth on the farm

Eunice is a very dedicated mother cow. She has chosen a spot in the sun to give birth on this beautiful farm in Ontario, Canada. She knows that her calf is on the way and she settles down in the meadow..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:15Published
Rare Pair! Sri Lankan Officials Believe This Is the First Ever Sighting of Elephant Twins in Country! [Video]

Rare Pair! Sri Lankan Officials Believe This Is the First Ever Sighting of Elephant Twins in Country!

Well this pair is quite rare! Sri Lankan wildlife rangers believe this might be the first ever sighting of twin baby elephants in the island country. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:24Published
Teenager calls out boyfriend's mom over 'invasive' dating request [Video]

Teenager calls out boyfriend's mom over 'invasive' dating request

A teenager is sparking a wave of internet outrage after sharing the “highly invasive” demand she received from her boyfriend’s mom.The 18-year-old, who explained her dilemma in Reddit’s AITA..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this