Fernando Alonso returning to F1 next season with Renault

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One next season with the Renault team. The French manufacturer said in a statement Wednesday that the 38-year-old Alonso will replace Daniel Ricciardo, who is joining McLaren next year. “Fernando joins Renault for the upcoming seasons,” Renault said. “This decision is both bold and meaningful […]
Video credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report

Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report 01:35

 Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso set to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021, the BBC reports.

