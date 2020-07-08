Fernando Alonso returning to F1 next season with Renault
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One next season with the Renault team. The French manufacturer said in a statement Wednesday that the 38-year-old Alonso will replace Daniel Ricciardo, who is joining McLaren next year. “Fernando joins Renault for the upcoming seasons,” Renault said. “This decision is both bold and meaningful […]
