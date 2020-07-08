Global  

To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020
To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart(CNN)To save his presidency, Donald Trump may tear America apart. Trump is not even pretending to hide the divisive racial rhetoric on which he's anchoring his bid for a second term. He's running to keep the Confederate flag — seen by many Americans as a symbol of slavery — flying. He's guarding statues that honor generals who took up arms against the United States. He has attacked a Black NASCAR driver and even slammed the Washington Redskins football team for finally looking for a less offensive name. Without a strong economy to carry him through reelection, Trump is picking the most polarizing fight possible: He hopes enough Americans will agree that their White culture is drowning under...
News video: 'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off

'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off 03:45

 Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, launched a tweet attack on China. He accused Beijing of causing 'great damage' to the US and the world. His latest salvo came days after a scathing attack in his US Independence Day speech. Washington has also come out in Delhi's support amid...

