Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Lady A, which dropped the word “Antebellum,” from their name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has performed as Lady A for years. The Grammy-winning vocal group filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court after negotiations with Anita […]
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN. His death was confirmed on Monday. Along with his band, the Charlie Daniels Band, Daniels is credited with starting the Southern rock music genre. Though he...
The Dixie Chicks have removed the 'Dixie' from their name after a top U.S. journalist urged the trio to follow Lady Antebellum's example and make a change, and the country music group will now be known..
