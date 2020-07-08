Global  

Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Lady A, which dropped the word “Antebellum,” from their name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has performed as Lady A for years. The Grammy-winning vocal group filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court after negotiations with Anita […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 01:00

 Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN. His death was confirmed on Monday. Along with his band, the Charlie Daniels Band, Daniels is credited with starting the Southern rock music genre. Though he...

