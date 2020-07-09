Global  

Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid

Thursday, 9 July 2020
Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real MadridBarcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a tempestuous derby where both sides finished with 10 men at the Nou Camp. Ansu Fati was introduced for the start of the second half but lasted just five minutes as he was shown a red card, upgraded from yellow after the video assistant referee intervened, for a studs up challenge on Fernando Calero. But Espanyol’s one man advantage lasted just another three minutes as Pol Lozano was given his marching orders – again after initially being booked – for a rash challenge on Gerard...
