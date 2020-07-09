|
Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Barcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a tempestuous derby where both sides finished with 10 men at the Nou Camp. Ansu Fati was introduced for the start of the second half but lasted just five minutes as he was shown a red card, upgraded from yellow after the video assistant referee intervened, for a studs up challenge on Fernando Calero. But Espanyol’s one man advantage lasted just another three minutes as Pol Lozano was given his marching orders – again after initially being booked – for a rash challenge on Gerard...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Luis Suárez Uruguayan association football player
You could think VAR is not being used correctly - Barca coach Setien
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:39Published
Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:03Published
Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:51Published
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Who 'might be interesting Real & Barca'? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the weekWhich keeper is like Ray Clemence? Who might be interesting Real Madrid and Barcelona? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
BBC News
Ramos scores again as Real move closer to La Liga titleSergio Ramos scores the only goal again as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.
BBC News
Sunday's gossip: Chelsea's hopes of signing Havertz improveChelsea could be helped in Havertz chase as Bayern cool interest, Real Madrid want to sell Rodriguez, Tottenham keen on Aarons from Norwich, plus more.
BBC News
Real Madrid go four points clear after late win over GetafeReal Madrid took a big step towards winning La Liga on Thursday by battling past Getafe to move four points clear of Barcelona, with five games left. Sergio..
WorldNews
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
Suarez gives Barcelona victory and relegates city rivals EspanyolBarcelona keep alive their hopes of winning La Liga with a victory over Espanyol at Nou Camp that also relegated the visitors.
BBC News
Barcelona 'unlikely' to sign NeymarNeymar's proposed return to Barcelona has essentially been ruled out by club president Josep Bartomeu, who says the transfer market will be negatively impacted..
WorldNews
Messi registers his best-ever assist tally in La LigaVillarreal [Spain], July 6 (ANI): Argentine and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi on Sunday (local time) registered his best-ever assist tally in the history of La..
WorldNews
Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona: Lionel Messi sets up two in fine winBarcelona keep alive their slim La Liga title hopes with an excellent victory at in-form Villarreal.
BBC News
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
'We have obligation to re-sign Messi' says Barcelona presidentBarcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu responded to a storm of speculation by saying on Tuesday that the club had "an obligation to re-sign" Lionel Messi,..
WorldNews
Barcelona audit report clears of its wrongdoings from smear campaign scandalMADRID, July 6 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona published an audit report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) on Monday, saying that the club did...
WorldNews
Ansu Fati African professional footballer
Barcelona players cars cleaned and disinfected while they train
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:44Published
RCD Espanyol sports club in Spain
'I will not coach for 20 years, it's exhausting', says Zidane
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:02Published
Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Espanyol train as La Liga eyes June reboot
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:56Published
Pol Lozano Spanish footballer
Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona
Why Messi is fed up at Barcelona - Balague columnLionel Messi is disillusioned with many aspects of life at Barcelona at the moment - and it throws his future at the Nou Camp into doubt.
BBC News
Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:25Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this