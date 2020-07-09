Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul reported missing with search under way

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Park Won-soon was reported missing after failing to turn up to work on Thursday, reports say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Park Won-soon Park Won-soon Korean lawyer

South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak [Video]

South Korea scrambles to contain new coronavirus outbreak

South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to spread throughout the densely populated capital city of Seoul, leading the country to reconsider plans to reopen schools. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

5 reasons Korea cannot become financial hub

 The financial center on Yeouido, Seoul / gettyimagesbank By Kim Bo-eun Attention is growing over Hong Kong's possible replacement as a financial hub of Asia,..
WorldNews

North Korea's Kim ordered to pay damages to Seoul prisoners of war

 Shares A South Korean court ordered Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un to compensate two former prisoners of war who spent decades as forced laborers in the North,..
WorldNews
South Korean drone display reminds citizens to wear a mask and wash hands [Video]

South Korean drone display reminds citizens to wear a mask and wash hands

A South Korean drone display has reminded citizens to wear a face mask and keep socially distanced during the coronavirus pandemic.The display, which took place above the capital Seoul, saw more than 300 drones take flight for a 10-minute show.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Police: Seoul mayor reported missing, search underway

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search operations are underway on Thursday, police said. Police...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphIndependentNYTimes.comSeattlePI.com

300 drones lit up the night sky in Seoul in an immaculate display of solidarity for healthcare workers

 The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport organized a coordinated, 10 minute light show consisting of 300 drones over the Han River in the capital of...
Mashable Also reported by •Energy Daily

Asia Today: 63 new cases in major cities in South Korea

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus, continuing a weekslong resurgence as new clusters pop...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this