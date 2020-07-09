|
Seoul mayor Park Won-soon found dead after being reported missing
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
One of South Korea’s most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead, police said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety. After a search involving hundreds of police, Mayor Park Won-soon’s body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had last been detected, the Seoul Metropolitan Police...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Seoul Capital of South Korea
AP Top Stories July 9 PHere's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
USATODAY.com
Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search UnderwayThe mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. Police officers said they are looking for Mayor..
WorldNews
Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul reported missing with search under wayPark Won-soon was reported missing after failing to turn up to work on Thursday, reports say.
BBC News
Park Won-soon Korean lawyer
Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published
South Korea Country in East Asia
South Korean farmers embrace hi-tech methods
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:23Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this