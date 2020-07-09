Global  

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon found dead after being reported missing

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Seoul mayor Park Won-soon found dead after being reported missingOne of South Korea’s most prominent elected officials, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead, police said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety. After a search involving hundreds of police, Mayor Park Won-soon’s body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had last been detected, the Seoul Metropolitan Police...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact 00:53

 Seoul mayor and presidential hopeful, Park Won-soon, has been missing for more than a week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

AP Top Stories July 9 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
USATODAY.com

Seoul Mayor Reported Missing, His Phone Off, Search Underway

 The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. Police officers said they are looking for Mayor..
WorldNews
Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing [Video]

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor stepped down. Park was re-elected in 2014 and again in 2018.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Park Won-soon: Mayor of Seoul reported missing with search under way

 Park Won-soon was reported missing after failing to turn up to work on Thursday, reports say.
BBC News

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead [Video]

Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead

One of South Korea's most prominent elected officials, Park Won-soon, the longtime mayor of its capital, was found dead police, said on Friday, after he was reported missing by his daughter amid a criminal probe of an alleged impropriety. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

South Korean farmers embrace hi-tech methods [Video]

South Korean farmers embrace hi-tech methods

Smart farm technologies in South Korea help reduce the need for manpower in rural areas where they do not have enough workers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

