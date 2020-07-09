Seoul's Mayor Found Dead After Massive Search

Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Mayor Park Won-soon's daughter told police he left a verbal message similar to a will, and later turned off his mobile phone. His body was found in a wooded park early Friday, police say.
The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor...