Seoul's Mayor Found Dead After Massive Search

NPR Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Mayor Park Won-soon's daughter told police he left a verbal message similar to a will, and later turned off his mobile phone. His body was found in a wooded park early Friday, police say.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing

Mayor Of Seoul South Korea Is Reportedly Missing 00:32

 The mayor of Seoul, South Korea has been reported missing. According to CNN, local police have launched a massive search for 64- year-old Park Won-soon. Park was reported missing by his daughter on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. local time. Park was elected ​mayor of Seoul in 2011 after his predecessor...

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact [Video]

Seoul Mayor Missing, Search Underway After a Week Without Contact

Seoul mayor and presidential hopeful, Park Won-soon, has been missing for more than a week. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search

 Local police said the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.
South Korea: Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead after going missing

 Seoul police have said that they located Mayor Park Won-soon's body near the location where he had last used his cell phone. A frantic night-time search had been...
Massive Search Operation Underway in South Korea After Seoul Mayor Goes Missing
