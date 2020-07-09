Pogba bills Man Utd as ‘biggest club in England’ & lifts the lid on working with Bruno Fernandes

Global  

WorldNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Pogba bills Man Utd as ‘biggest club in England’ & lifts the lid on working with Bruno FernandesPaul Pogba is enjoying watching Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and claims the Red Devils remain “the biggest club in England”. The arrival of another playmaking midfielder in the January transfer window threw down the gauntlet to the World Cup winner at Old Trafford. With Fernandes hitting the ground running, questions were asked of whether Pogba could raise his game when fully fit and form a devastating partnership with the Portugal international. The early signs have been...
