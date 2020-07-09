Global  

Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at Memorial Tournament

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Tiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since February at next week's Memorial Tournament.
 Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite. Katie Johnston reports.

