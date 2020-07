Venezuela socialist party boss announces he has COVID-19 Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello has announced that he is sick with COVID-19. The man considered the second-most powerful person in Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro shared the news Thursday on Twitter. In the brief statement, Cabello said he is in isolation and getting treatment. He ended by adding, “We […] 👓 View full article

