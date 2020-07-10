Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen back in custody over early-release rule breach

WorldNews Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen back in custody over early-release rule breachBureau of Prisons says Cohen, who was released in May over coronavirus concerns, ‘refused conditions of home confinement’ Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison on Thursday, after balking at certain conditions of the home confinement he was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules

Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules 00:27

 President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been taken back into federal custody.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [Video]

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohen's lawyer said. Freddie Joyner reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, ordered back to jail

 He had been released from prison to home confinement over coronavirus concerns.
BBC News

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in custody in dispute over release conditions

 President Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back in federal custody in an apparent dispute over conditions of his early prison release.
USATODAY.com
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pence brings 'law and order' message to Philly

 Vice President Mike Pence told Philadelphia police officers that President Donald Trump "backed the Blue" and that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would..
USATODAY.com

Gov. Inslee: Trump threats over schools a "hogwash"

 Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says President Donald Trump's comments earlier this week pressuring governors to open the schools in the fall were "hogwash." Inslee..
USATODAY.com

In CA: Search continues for 'Glee' star's body; education lawsuits pile up

 Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boat trip in Ventura County. The state and the University of California file lawsuits against..
USATODAY.com
California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students [Video]

California Suing Trump Admin Over New Visa Rule For International Students

California is pursuing a legal challenge against the Trump administration. Their controversial new student visa policy will force foreign students to leave the country... ...Or switch schools if they attend a university doing online-only instruction this fall. These new rules are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports HuffPost. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he’s filing a lawsuit against the administration.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Federal Bureau of Prisons Federal Bureau of Prisons Corrections agency of the US federal government

D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter" [Video]

D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter"

The mayor of Washington, D.C., may lack authority over the National Guard and federal agents policing her streets, but she has other ways of rebuking the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published
Former Trump lawyer Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus - sources [Video]

Former Trump lawyer Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus - sources

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was released from a federal prison in New York state on Thursday due to concerns he could be exposed to the novel coronavirus there, two sources familiar with the case said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published
Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus [Video]

Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

Michael Cohen Announces Release Timeline For His Book [Video]

Michael Cohen Announces Release Timeline For His Book

Michael Cohen, who worked as an attorney for President Trump, announced when his tell-all book about his former employer will be released.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published
Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears [Video]

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, returned to his New York home on Thursday after being released early from a federal prison due to concerns he could be exposed to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Michael Cohen Set To Be Released From Prison [Video]

Michael Cohen Set To Be Released From Prison

President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen is expected to be released from prison today amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this