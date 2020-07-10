|
Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen back in custody over early-release rule breach
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Bureau of Prisons says Cohen, who was released in May over coronavirus concerns, ‘refused conditions of home confinement’ Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was returned to federal prison on Thursday, after balking at certain conditions of the home confinement he was...
