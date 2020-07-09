Global  
 

Lost Rolling Stones song with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page to be released

Thursday, 9 July 2020
Lost Rolling Stones song with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page to be releasedA long-lost song the Rolling Stones recorded with Led Zeppelin ’s Jimmy Page is to finally be released. Scarlet, thought to be named after Page’s daughter, was recorded in October 1974. It is described in a press release as having “layered guitar textures” from Page, and is “as infectious and...
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones are releasing new song Criss Cross

The Rolling Stones are releasing new song Criss Cross 00:54

 The Rolling Stones have teased the release of a new song called 'Criss Cross', an outtake from 'Goats Head Soup'.

