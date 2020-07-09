|
Lost Rolling Stones song with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page to be released
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A long-lost song the Rolling Stones recorded with Led Zeppelin ’s Jimmy Page is to finally be released. Scarlet, thought to be named after Page’s daughter, was recorded in October 1974. It is described in a press release as having “layered guitar textures” from Page, and is “as infectious and...
