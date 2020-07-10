Global  
 

Nepal cable TV operators stop airing Indian news channels

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s cable and satellite television providers have stopped airing Indian news channels, with one operator saying Friday that the move was in response to public complaints over coverage of Nepal’s prime minister. Sudeep Acharya, managing director of satellite television provider Dish Home, said they stopped airing the Indian news channels Thursday […]
