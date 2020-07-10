Nepal cable TV operators stop airing Indian news channels

Video credit: 41 Action News - Published 17 hours ago Olivia Jansen's grandparents concerned about her well-being 03:00 During Sunday's announcement of murder charges against the father and his long-time girlfriend in the death 3-year-old Olivia Jansen, the district attorney said if someone sees potential child abuse to say something. Olivia's grandparents said they went through the proper channels and now believe the...