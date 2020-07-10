All 5 former winners in same half of Champions League draw
Friday, 10 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) NYON, Switzerland (AP) — All five former Champions League winners were put into the same half of the draw on Friday, setting up a possible semifinal pairing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich will whittle down one side of the draw to reach the final on Aug. […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
38 minutes ago
A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.
Champions League: Quarter-final draw 01:26
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago
Who dares will win the Champions League - Brazil's Ronaldo
Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo says the eight-team tournament style to decide this season's Champions League winner will reward teams that dare to take risks.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:30 Published 3 weeks ago
Celtic champions, Hearts relegated: how Scotland ended its season
Celtic have been crowned the SPFL champions for the ninth season in a row. The decision to end the season prematurely amid the Covid-19 pandemic divided opinion in Scotland, but could the English..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 03:13 Published on May 22, 2020
Tweets about this