All 5 former winners in same half of Champions League draw

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — All five former Champions League winners were put into the same half of the draw on Friday, setting up a possible semifinal pairing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich will whittle down one side of the draw to reach the final on Aug. […]
 A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

