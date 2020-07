You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Has Contaminated Beijing's Major Food Market



BEIJING β€” China has published the preliminary report on the Xinfadi market, a major food distributor that is linked to Beijing's latest surge in coronavirus cases, according to Reuters. Citing the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago WARNING: Chinese 'Street Patrol' Beat Dog to Death



YONGZHOU, HUNAN, CHINA β€” A video posted to Chinese social media on June 17, shows yet again, a dog being beaten to death on the street by Chengguan officers. These Chengguan, are essentially.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 03:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Chinese report of 'more lethal' pneumonia dismissed A new strain of pneumonia has a "much higher" mortality rate than the one caused by COVID-19 and is spreading in several Kazakh cities, Chinese officials have...

Deutsche Welle 3 hours ago





Tweets about this