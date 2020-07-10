Global  
 

Real two wins from title after beating Alaves

BBC News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Real Madrid are two wins away from clinching La Liga title after Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio goals give them victory over Alaves.
