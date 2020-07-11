Global  
 

One News Page

England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies at 85

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother, Bobby, in England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966 before enjoying coaching success with Ireland, has died. He was 85. Nicknamed “Big Jack,” and celebrated for his earthy “beer and cigarettes” image, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967. […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 00:50

 Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...

