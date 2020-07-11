Global  
 

Trump confirms US conducted cyberattack against Russia in 2018

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Trump confirms US conducted cyberattack against Russia in 2018(CNN)President Donald Trump, for the first time, confirmed the US conducted a covert cyberattack in 2018 against Russia's Internet Research Agency. The Internet Research Agency is a troll farm blamed by the US for helping to facilitate interference both in the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterms. Trump gave the confirmation during an interview conducted by Marc Thiessen, a Washington Post columnist and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Thiessen writes in the Post that...
News video: Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone

Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone 00:44

 US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone.The move came just days before Stone was due to report to prison to serve 40 months for crimes related to the Russia investigation.The White House confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone...

