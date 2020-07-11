|
Trump confirms US conducted cyberattack against Russia in 2018
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
(CNN)President Donald Trump, for the first time, confirmed the US conducted a covert cyberattack in 2018 against Russia's Internet Research Agency. The Internet Research Agency is a troll farm blamed by the US for helping to facilitate interference both in the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterms. Trump gave the confirmation during an interview conducted by Marc Thiessen, a Washington Post columnist and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Thiessen writes in the Post that...
