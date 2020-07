Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record. Most of Schumacher’s wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his old team is struggling badly. For the second time in […] 👓 View full article