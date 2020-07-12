Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton urges Formula 1 to do more to promote equality

BBC News Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton says he expects to be fighting racism all his life and urged Formula 1 to do more to promote the sport's message of equality.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:56

 Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the 2020 season once more.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory [Video]

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s record of winning at the same venue for an eighth time.The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll took the flag in fourth ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Lewis Hamilton criticises drivers and F1 for lack of anti-racism support at Hungarian GP

 Lewis Hamilton criticises his fellow drivers and Formula 1 for not doing enough to combat racism.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton wins eighth Hungarian Grand Prix to equal Schumacher F1 record

 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship..
WorldNews

Hamilton wins Hungary Grand Prix for eighth time

 Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time with Max Verstappen second following pre-race crash.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton wins in Hungary with Max Verstappen second after crash

 Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time with Max Verstappen second following pre-race crash.
BBC News

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Lewis Hamilton takes record 90th career pole in Hungary

 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated a record-extending and “surreal” 90th career pole position on Saturday after a dominant Mercedes one-two..
WorldNews

Alex Zanardi: Doctors begin process of bringing ex-Formula 1 driver out of coma

 Doctors at the hospital treating ex-Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi have begun the process of bringing him out a medically induced coma.
BBC News

Ferrari face 'long road' back to competitiveness - Brawn

 Ferrari have "a long road ahead" as they attempt to rediscover their competitiveness, according to Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues [Video]

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Plant-based pooch: Lewis Hamilton's dog is now vegan! [Video]

Plant-based pooch: Lewis Hamilton's dog is now vegan!

Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is now vegan! The Formula 1 star has revealed that he has put his pet pooch on a "fully vegan" diet, and both he and his canine companion are "super happy" with the results.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing' [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing'

Lewis Hamilton said it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the comments of the former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone. Ecclestone said “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this