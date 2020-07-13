Global  
 

Time to make masks mandatory? It’s not just a US debate

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Amid pervasive backsliding on social distancing, Britain and France are weighing whether to require people to wear masks in public places. Scientists say the two countries’ governments should have done so ever since they started easing lockdowns — like many other European nations did – instead of exposing their populations to the […]
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: The mask debate: Health vs. Freedom

The mask debate: Health vs. Freedom 02:52

 As more cities in Florida implement mandatory mask orders, a debate between people for and against masks is getting heated. Many against masks say being required to wear them goes against their freedoms. So Fox 4 asked an attorney about this.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has told Sky News masks will not be mandatory in food takeaway shops but recommends wearing one.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:22Published
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:16Published
Charles Benson talked with TMJ4's First Vote - college-bound students who will be voting for the first time in the November election, about the politics and policy debate about masks.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:04Published

