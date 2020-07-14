Global  
 

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint, quickly repainted

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Police are looking into a criminal mischief complaint after someone splashed red paint on the mural on Fifth Avenue.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower 01:34

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

We need leaders to affirm that Black Lives Matter, not exploit the phrase to divide us

 Racial disparities suggest that Black lives really have not mattered. Refusal to even say the words disregards the pain experienced by Black people.
USATODAY.com

‘How can you talk football when you’re worried about family being shot?’

 Christian Scotland-Williamson explains how the Black Lives Matter protests affected the Pittsburgh Steelers and why there should be more coaches like Mike..
BBC News

Trump Tower Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower [Video]

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower

The street mural was completed on Fifth Avenue outside of Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

