|
Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint, quickly repainted
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Police are looking into a criminal mischief complaint after someone splashed red paint on the mural on Fifth Avenue.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
We need leaders to affirm that Black Lives Matter, not exploit the phrase to divide usRacial disparities suggest that Black lives really have not mattered. Refusal to even say the words disregards the pain experienced by Black people.
USATODAY.com
‘How can you talk football when you’re worried about family being shot?’Christian Scotland-Williamson explains how the Black Lives Matter protests affected the Pittsburgh Steelers and why there should be more coaches like Mike..
BBC News
Trump Tower Skyscraper in Manhattan, New York
Black Lives Matter Mural Painted in Front of Trump Tower
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this