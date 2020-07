You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Grant Imahara death: Mythbusters, White Rabbit Project host and Star Wars engineer dies suddenly, aged 49 TV personality is credited with updating R2-D2 for a new generation of Star Wars films

Independent 3 hours ago





Tweets about this oscar winner al gore RT @ThatEricAlper: Grant Imahara, the electrical engineer and roboticist who hosted the MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, has… 43 seconds ago