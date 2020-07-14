"Mythbusters" co-host Grant Imahara dead at 49

Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 3 hours ago Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project" Dies At 49 00:32 Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died. The tragic news was announced in a statement from the Discovery Channel. According to CNN, Imahara was known in show business for his work in electronics and animatronics. A statement from the...