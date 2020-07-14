Global  
 

"Mythbusters" co-host Grant Imahara dead at 49

CBS News Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Former "Mythbusters" co-host Grant Imahara died Monday, reportedly after a brain aneurysm. The 49-year-old engineer was also known for his behind-the-scenes work on the "Matrix" sequels and other films, and operated R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" prequels.
