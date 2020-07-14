"Mythbusters" co-host Grant Imahara dead at 49

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Former "Mythbusters" co-host Grant Imahara died Monday, reportedly after a brain aneurysm. The 49-year-old engineer was also known for his behind-the-scenes work on the "Matrix" sequels and other films, and operated R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" prequels.
Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died. The tragic news was announced in a statement from the Discovery Channel. According to CNN, Imahara was known in show business for his work in electronics and animatronics. A statement from the...
Grant Imahara, a former host of the Discovery Channel show “Mythbusters,” reportedly died on Monday of a brain aneurysm. He was 49 years old. FOXNews.com Also reported by •CTV News •USATODAY.com •BBC News •Independent
Grant Imahara, the electrical engineer and roboticist who rose to fame as a host of the show “MythBusters,” died Monday at the age of 49, according to... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •BBC News