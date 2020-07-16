Grant Imahara to Be Honored With ‘Mythbusters’ Marathons on Discovery, Science Channel Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Discovery has lined-up two days of “Mythbusters” episodes to air across two networks in tribute to host Grant Imahara, who died earlier this week of a brain aneurysm at the age of 49.



Imahara was part of the “Mythbusters” team for nearly 10 years, working alongside lead hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman and his Build Team cohorts Kari Byron and Tori Belleci. They put popular myths to the test using science and engineering. The episodes airing on Discovery and Science Channel this Friday and Saturday will feature some of Imahara’s favorite “Mythbusters” moments, the network said.



Discovery will also re-air Imahara’s turn as host of “Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011,” which documented the International Robogames Competition, as well as an episode of his Netflix series “White Rabbit Project,” which he co-hosted with Byron and Belleci.



*Also Read:* Grant Imahara, Former 'Mythbusters' Host, Dies at 49



Watch a tribute video from the network above, and see the full weekend line-up below.



*Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17*



8 a.m. – Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011



9 a.m. – MythBusters — “Mailbag Special”



10 a.m. – MythBusters — “Motorcycle Water Ski”



11 a.m. – MythBusters – “Paper Armor”



12 p.m. – MythBusters – “Blue Ice”



*Science Channel – Saturday, July 18*



3 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 2011



4 p.m. – MythBusters: Shooting Fish in a Barrel



5 p.m. – MythBusters: Dog Myths



6 p.m. – MythBusters: Paper Armor



7 p.m. – MythBusters: Motorcycle Water Ski



8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: May G Force Be with You



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Grant Imahara, Former 'Mythbusters' Host, Dies at 49



Cause of High-Speed Accident That Killed 'Mythbusters' Alum Jessi Combs Released



'Mythbusters' Stars, Jay Leno Pay Tribute to Racer Jessi Combs After Fatal Crash Discovery has lined-up two days of “Mythbusters” episodes to air across two networks in tribute to host Grant Imahara, who died earlier this week of a brain aneurysm at the age of 49.Imahara was part of the “Mythbusters” team for nearly 10 years, working alongside lead hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman and his Build Team cohorts Kari Byron and Tori Belleci. They put popular myths to the test using science and engineering. The episodes airing on Discovery and Science Channel this Friday and Saturday will feature some of Imahara’s favorite “Mythbusters” moments, the network said.Discovery will also re-air Imahara’s turn as host of “Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011,” which documented the International Robogames Competition, as well as an episode of his Netflix series “White Rabbit Project,” which he co-hosted with Byron and Belleci.*Also Read:* Grant Imahara, Former 'Mythbusters' Host, Dies at 49Watch a tribute video from the network above, and see the full weekend line-up below.*Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17*8 a.m. – Killer Robots: Robo Games 20119 a.m. – MythBusters — “Mailbag Special”10 a.m. – MythBusters — “Motorcycle Water Ski”11 a.m. – MythBusters – “Paper Armor”12 p.m. – MythBusters – “Blue Ice”*Science Channel – Saturday, July 18*3 p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 20114 p.m. – MythBusters: Shooting Fish in a Barrel5 p.m. – MythBusters: Dog Myths6 p.m. – MythBusters: Paper Armor7 p.m. – MythBusters: Motorcycle Water Ski8 p.m. – White Rabbit Project: May G Force Be with You*Related stories from TheWrap:*Grant Imahara, Former 'Mythbusters' Host, Dies at 49Cause of High-Speed Accident That Killed 'Mythbusters' Alum Jessi Combs Released'Mythbusters' Stars, Jay Leno Pay Tribute to Racer Jessi Combs After Fatal Crash 👓 View full article

